2024 Budget hits N34.9t with injection of N6.2 supplementary budget 

President Bola Tinubu has presented a supplementary budget of N6.2 trillion to the National Assembly for consideration.

The development therefore increased the 2024 budget from N28.7 trillion to N34.9 trillion.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

Tinubu is seeking an amendment to the budget to provide for N3.2 trillion for infrastructure projects and N3 trillion for recurrent expenditure.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to section 58 (2) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended, I forward herewith the above named bills for consideration and passage by the senate.

Also Read

“The appropriation act amendment bill seeks to amend the principal act to provide the sum of N3,200,000,000,000 for Renewed Hope Infrastructure Projects and other critical infrastructure projects to be undertaken across the country and the sum of N3,000,000,000,000 to meet further recurrent expenditure requirements necessary for the prosper operation of the federal government.

“They shall be funded by accruing to the federal government of Nigeria.”

Post Views: 3