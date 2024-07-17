Boko Haram: Terror survivor tells story of resilience amid adversity

Abdullahi Hurso Bashir, a former councillor from Marte Local Government Area in Borno State, has shared his harrowing tale of survival and resilience in the face of Boko Haram’s insurgency. Bashir’s life was forever changed when his community was attacked in 2014, forcing him to flee and become an internally displaced person (IDP).

This was disclosed in a statement by Ahmed Mustapha, the spokesperson for The Truth Alliance.

The alliance is a coalition of Civil Society Organisations dedicated to exposing the evil agenda and countering the narratives of Boko Haram terrorists and splinter groups like the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Ansaru.

Despite numerous challenges, including abduction by Boko Haram and the loss of his livelihood, the statement read, Bashir remains determined to rebuild his life. With support from organizations like Neem Foundation and CARE International, he has found hope and a sense of security.

Mustapha said that Bashir’s story is just one of many tales of survival and resilience in Borno State, highlighting the urgent need for sustained humanitarian assistance and effective security measures to restore stability and hope to the lives of many.

Part of the statement read: “In the strife-torn Borno state, where Boko Haram’s insurgency has devastated communities since 2009, Abdullahi Hurso Bashir’s story stands as a testament to resilience and survival. Once a local councilor in Marte Local Government Area, Bashir’s life took a dramatic turn when escalating Boko Haram attacks forced him and other stakeholders in Baderi Nglewa Ward to flee their homes in 2014.”

“One of our Lawans was killed during the battle. They (Boko Haram) started hunting stakeholders. As a councilor, I was already a target,” Bashir recalls. Displaced and stripped of his livelihood, Bashir’s attempt to rebuild his life as an internally displaced person (IDP) has been fraught with challenges. “Farming, which is our biggest concern, especially in Marte, where we come from, is not possible again,” he laments.

Despite the adversity, Bashir adapted by engaging in small-scale farming and other businesses, though without the peace of mind he once knew. His ordeal took a darker turn when Boko Haram abducted him, suspecting him of collaborating with the military. “Four of them pointed their guns at me while I was making a phone call by the roadside. I was suspected of collaborating with the military,” he recounts the chilling moment when his life hung by a thread. Thankfully, a thorough examination of his phone revealed no incriminating evidence.

Bashir’s survival in captivity was partly due to being recognized by a Boko Haram member as a local driver, which led to an exchange of phone numbers and a dire warning not to escape. Considering fleeing to Lagos for safety, Bashir was thwarted by a sudden network blackout in Borno.

Despite the trauma of abduction and continuous instability, Bashir remains determined to build a better future. With support from organizations like the Neem Foundation and CARE International, he finds hope. “They have improved our relationships… and helped protect our children from the darker elements within the camp,” Bashir notes.

“Abdullahi Hurso Bashir’s story is one of countless tales of survival, resilience, and the quest for peace in Borno state. His experiences underscore the urgent need for sustained humanitarian assistance and effective security measures to restore stability and hope to displaced communities,” the statement further noted.

According to Mustapha, The Truth Alliance is dedicated to uncovering the truth behind violent and extremist groups and empowering communities to resist tyranny and violence. He said that through education, outreach, and collaboration, they strive to build a safer, more resilient society. Their campaign, ‘Time to Tell the Truth,’ aims to expose how extremist groups manipulate, deceive, and destroy, promoting a message of resistance and resilience.

