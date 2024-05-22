Zion Ministry begins 2024 100 days programme

The annual 100 days fasting and prayer programme of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach began worldwide on May 18, 2024.

The 2024 edition, themed: “100 Days of Awesome Miracles and Deliverance,” will be concluded with a three-day crusade.

The crusade will be held from August 23 to 25, 2024.

Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, the Spiritual Director of the ministry, said that through the programme, “God will alter lives positively and simultaneously open every closed door in the lives of those who participate actively and sincerely in the fasting and prayer”.

“The fasting and prayer is a potent means of exposing yourself to the supernatural magnetic force of God that will inevitably enable you to attract favours, connections, blessings, and transformations in all ramifications.”

Speaking at the midweek Prophetic and Deliverance programme on Wednesday, Evangelist Ebuka said the fasting must be backed up by prayers, staying away from sin and immorality, righteousness, charity and purity of heart to attract God’s mercy and blessings.

He urged Zionites to take a cue from his life of personal sacrifice, abstinence from sex and alcohol, abnegation, righteousness and constant fasting to unleash God’s grace and mercy.

He informed the audience that the venue of the crusade would be disclosed in due course as the ministry’s headquarters at Ago, Okota, Lagos State would not contain the multitude of Zionites expected to come for the programme from across the world.

Also Read:

The 2023 edition saw the main auditorium, 14 plots, and another 40 plots filled to the brim, with the crowd spilling over into all the adjoining streets of Onyebuchi Estate in Okota.

This has prompted the search for a much larger venue for the 2024 event, Evangelist Ebuka explained.

During the 100 days programme, Evangelist Ebuka will also hold the divine mercy prayers at 3pm and Open Heavens at 11pm daily for prophetic declarations and instant solutions.