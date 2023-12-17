Yuletide: Hair Stylists, fashion designers decry low patronage

Some hairstylists and fashion designers in Abuja have expressed concerns over low patronage in services, as the yuletide approaches.

Some of them told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Sunday, that so far, patronage has been low when compared to previous years.

Rita Adegbite, a fashion designer in Wuse, said preparations for the festivity have witnessed a slow pace, because of the economic challenges in the country.

She said: “Not many people have patronised me yet as compared to last year and I think it is because things are harder this year.

“If I was to rate the patronage in percentage, I will say by this time last year, I had 100 per cent patronage but so far today, I will say 60 per cent.”

She, however, said that she was hopeful that the coming days would bring in more customers and increased patronage.

Similarly, Madaki Joyce, a hairstylist in Wuse, said: “many families have had difficulties feeding their families, this has also affected businesses like ours.

”In 2022 before this time, there was already an overflow of customers in my shop as at the third week of December.

”Things are so bad these days that some people will come to get their hair done and plead to pay less for the service later”.

She attributed the low patronage to the hard realities in the country, while also praying for a better tomorrow.

“By God’s grace, people are still coming to make their hair though the pace is slow but I am hopeful that it will get better.

“In spite of this, I have produced enough wigs for people who preferred wigs, with the hope that people may still come to buy.

“I am still hopeful actually for a change”, she said.

Another vendor, Chidera Joseph, a fashion designer in Wuse, said that even though she has had loyal customers, who patronised her irrespective of the economic hardship, the numbers had dropped.

According to her, the challenges of the country have not given room for people to feed and wear clothes at the same time because of the high cost of living.

She added that the Christmas season was one of the periods tailors experience high patronage and make profit but this year had taken a different turn and “only a few can afford the luxury”.

Joseph said the situation has stopped her from having new customers during the yuletide, unlike in the previous season where there was usually a rush.

She added that things in Nigeria had become harder than before, adding that God was still providing and doing the impossible.

NAN reports that Christmas in Nigeria and other parts of the world is celebrated on December 25 annually and it usually involves buying of all sorts of foodstuff, materials, human and home adornment.

The situation this year was different due to the current economic situation.