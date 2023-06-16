Yari: I was betrayed few hours to election of Senate president

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has said that he was betrayed by fellow senators few hours to the election of the president of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly.

Yai, who refused to step down despite pressure from the All Progressives Congress, lost to Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, he said that up till 3am on the election day, he had the promise of at least 76 senators to vote for him.

He said even if he had lost 15 out of the 76 promises, that would still have guaranteed him victory.

It will be recalled that Akpabio scored 63 votes to Yari’s 46 to emerge the president of the Senate.

Yari said: “Yes, I can say there was a betrayal.

“That’s the truth because as we are taking stock as of 3am, Monday-Tuesday election, we took stock of over 76.

“But as usual, human beings, we thought we are going to get a pullout of about 15, which we will have a comfortable 61 to win the election.

“But it’s become the reverse, which only God knows what happened.

“So, I feel betrayed but life continues and it’s a cycle.”

