Worshippers excited as special programme returns to late TB Joshua’s church

Worshippers at the Synagogue Church of All Nations on Sunday expressed delight at the restoration of its revival mountain three days service, years after it was held last.

The worshippers of the Ikotun, Lagos State-based church said the power in SCOAN was being renewed for greater exploits.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the mountain service was the first of its kind since the demise of SCOAN founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, three years ago.

It also came months after the controversy raged over the church and the miracles allegedly performed by the late founder during his lifetime.

The church mountain, located at Agodo, Egbe Ikotun in Lagos State, was a beehive as worshippers sought solutions to various issues through their prayers.

The programme afforded worshippers the opportunity to express themselves before God, and attracted people from across the globe, though meant for the domestic followers.

Emeka Ezedibia, a worshipper, said God was reenacting His covenant with the founder in his wife, the leader of the Church.

Ezedibia said that all the spiritual trappings that attracted people to SCOAN resonate in the present leadership.

According to him, the intensive programme that runs through the nights is a harvest of upliftment and restored hope of good tidings for individuals and the church.

Also speaking on the revival, Bimbo Ege said worshippers got what they seemed to have been lacking since the departure of the founder.

“Supplications to God in a serene, cool, composed, calm atmospheric condition were answered,” she said.

Ege, who has been worshipping in SCOAN for 11 years, said the spiritual affliction that led her to becoming a member was healed by the laying of hands on her forehead by TB Joshua.

She noted that God’s presence was felt from the disposition of individual worshippers at the programme.

SCOAN Leader, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, in her message said: “We are not in this Mountain on our own.

“We are here today and for the three days at God’s command for our revival.

“Heaven is aware that you are here and because heaven is aware of your presence, your case is settled.”

Evelyn Joshua said that they were there to fulfil divine directives.