Winner emerges in Ikeja Golf Club April Monthly Mug Competition

Chidioke Ude, on Saturday, emerged winner of the club’s April Monthly Mug competition.

Ude emerged winner of the competition with a score of 79 gross off 15 handicap with a score of 64 net.

He won a night-stay ticket for two at the five-star Marriott Hotel.

The competition, held at the Ikeja Golf Club on Friday and Saturday, saw 180 golfers compete for the star prize in two divisions.

The April Monthly Mug was sponsored by Friends of April, including oil industry guru, Larry Osai; West Africa insurance boss, Eddie Efekoha; MultiChoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe; AAAN President, Steve Babaeko; and serial fintech entrepreneur, Goke Akinboro.

Dele Dada finished second in Division 2, with 83 gross playing off 18 handicap with a score 65 net score.

Austin Aigbosua won Division 1 with 78 gross off 11 handicap and 67 net score, while Olusegun Layode finished runner-up with 77 gross, nine handicap and 68 net score.

The two runners up from the two divisions also received prizes of N50,000 gift voucher each to shop at the club’s Golf Shop.

While receiving the prize, Ude said members are looking forward to seeing more of such innovative ideas.

He said: “We have been having Monthly Mugs, but this is a new innovation, and fortunately for me, I won the first edition that comes with this kind of incentive.

“With our Competition Secretary, we know what he’s capable of and we expect to see more of this type of innovative ideas.”

Ikeja Golf Club Competitions Secretary, Jenkins Alumona, said the top 80 golfers at the April Monthly Mug have qualified to play in the big Stableforth Cup competition scheduled for May 2023.

Club captain Shina Akinyemi told members of the club that the monthly mug, first in his tenure, was just a tip of the Iceberg.

“Golf and fun is the focus of competitions over the next one year of this administration,” Akinyemi added.

He also announced that the club will be celebrating Easter with Monday Easter Kitty, sponsored by Nigerian Breweries.

