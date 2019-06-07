Over 200 houses were destroyed by windstorm in Sugungun village, Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, according to an official of the local council.

Malam Garba Ya’u, the council’s Information Officer, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Friday, said the windstorm occurred on June 4.

Ya’u said some of the victims who got injured while trying to escape were taken to General Hospital Ringim for medical attention.

He added that victims whose houses were partially affected had returned to their homes while others now live with neighbours.

Ya’u said during a sympathy visit to the village by the local government officials, one of the residents, Alhaji Wada Isa, appealed the State Emergency Management Agency to come to the aid of the victims.

Also, the village head, Alhaji Musa Magaji, stated that the village had been witnessing incidences of devastating windstorms and thunderstorms for the past 15 years.

