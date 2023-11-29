Wike won’t go back on two terms for Fubara — Igbini

A top politician in Delta State, Emmanuel Igbini, has said that despite face-off between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, and Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State won’t rescind on his decision of two terms for the incumbent.

The former governorship candidate on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party said this on Tuesday.

Igbini, who is Wike’s friend, said in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Warri, Delta State: “Nyesom Wike will not and will never renege on his decision and determination to see that Governor Fubara emerged as governor and continues as governor of Rivers State for uninterrupted two terms of eight years (May 29, 2023 – May 29, 2031), not minding that Wike rightly feels heartbroken right now by few political mis-judgments of Fubara.

“My dear brother, former Governor Wike is a man I have several times described and continue to describe as a good and kind hearted man to others. He is not a man to betray others.

“He is a man who, when convinced, will put his life on the line to defend others.

“He stays committed to his pledge to others no matter the storm that may come even when he is betrayed by those whom he sacrificed for.

“Therefore, let nobody mislead my brother, Governor Fubara, to believing that former governor, Wike, will work against him being governor of our Rivers State for the next eight years.”