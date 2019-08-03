The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Didia, and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Magnus Oruwari, with immediate effect.

The development was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Opuenebo B. Owei, was appointed as the Acting Vice Chancellor.

Wike also suspended the ongoing recruitment at the university, setting up an investigation committee over the exercise.

The statement reads in part: “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has relieved the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia, of his appointment with immediate effect.

“Also relieved of his appointment is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari. Accordingly, Governor Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University.

“Governor Wike has suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university. Furthermore, a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the Rivers State Governor in two weeks.”