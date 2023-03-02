Wike reacts to reported killing of his son in US over polls in Nigeria

The Rivers State Government has reacted to the news of the killing of the son of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

According to the report, the unnamed 19-year-old was shot to death by another unidentified 18-year-old in California, US.

Speaking on the report, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Chris Finebone, said there was no truth in the report.

Finebone, in a statement titled: “Yet again, another lie,” on Wednesday said Wike neither has a son or any child at that in the United States.

He said: “This is a big lie by evil people.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Nyesom Wike has no son or child in the US.

“By the special grace of God, the governor’s children are safe and doing well where they are.

“This satanic rumour is yet another concoction by wicked people in their insidious quest to blackmail and tarnish the image of Governor Wike.

“There is absolutely no truth in this cheap blackmail.

“The public should disregard and throw it into the trash can where it belongs.”