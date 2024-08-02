Why Zamfara students boycotted hunger protests — NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Zamfara State chapter on Thursday said that students in the state boycotted the nationwide protest against hunger.

The President, NANS Joint Campus Committee in the state, Ibrahim Halilu, disclosed this on Thursday in Talata Mafara.

This was when he led the students’ association in the state to pay a courtesy visit to Senator Abdul’aziz Yari (APC-Zamfara West).

Halilu said: “We boycotted the protests because they will not yield positive results to our nation.

“We learnt that the protests are not the best option for Nigeria’s situation.

“We don’t want to do anything that may lead to the destruction of our country.”

Halilu commended Yari for introducing a scholarship scheme to sponsor 1,700 indigent students in the state.

Responding, Yari commended the students for boycotting the protests.

He said: “I am happy to receive you today.

“I appreciate your decision to not join the protests to end bad governance.

“I really appreciate your thinking and your level of patriotism as leaders of tomorrow.

“You know, in Zamfara, we have been suffering from insecurity for over a decade.

“I believe the protests will increase the hardship and suffering of our people.

Also Read:

“If we look at the history of protests, they have not yielded any positive results all over the world.

“I want you to continue to remain calm.

“You should continue to be good ambassadors of our dear state and country in general.”

Yari appealed to Nigerians to continue to be patient, saying that President Bola Tinubu was working to address the economic challenges facing the country.

He urged the students to look more on opportunities in skills development for their future security.

Post Views: 1