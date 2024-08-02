Hunger Protest: Reports from the states

The much-publicised nationwide protest against bad governance began across some states of the federation on Thursday in different magnitudes and dimensions.

The protest, with hashtag: #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria, which began on Thursday, is planned to end on August 10.

It is aimed at drawing the Federal Government’s attention to the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Most states experienced gatherings of protesters, empty roads, deserted markets, malls, shops and heavy presence of security operatives.

However, the protest’s momentum differed across states with some recording peaceful protests, some others minor violence and others remarkable violence with loss of lives and vandalism.

In Lagos, the protest, which was held at the Peace Park and Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, was peaceful and recorded large turnouts.

Security personnel exhibited professionalism and escorted the protesters.

A Lagos State High Court had on Tuesday restricted the protest to the state to the two parks.

Also, in Ogun State, the protest was peaceful, with security agents, including the police and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, giving protesters protection.

In Abuja, hundreds of #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria protesters blocked Abuja-Keffi Expressway, demanding end to bad governance in Nigeria.

The protesters caused gridlock, forcing motorists to take alternative routes.

They burnt tyres at various points on the Orange Market, a hitherto busy place.

There were counter-protesters opposing the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The counter-protesters, also large in number, carried placards with inscriptions such as: We want peace in FCT; FCT is for development; and We don’t want protests

In Plateau State, a former Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, and Prophet Isa El-buba were among the protesters in Jos.

The protesters, largely youths, marched on major streets of Jos, chanting solidarity songs.

In Borno State, the police said Boko Haram elements infiltrated protesters on Baga Road in Maiduguri, killing four persons, while 34 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Commissioner Borno State Police Command, Yusuf Lawal, said many minors, mostly almajiris, took over the Maiduguri-Kano Road, vandalising public property.

CP Lawal said in spite of police persuasion, the crowd turned riotous, forcefully breaking police barriers, pelting stones at officers and advancing toward the city centre.

The violence compelled the imposition of a 24 hours curfew on Maiduguri by the state government.

In Kano State, hoodlums armed with various weapons took to the streets in parts of Kano metropolis, attacking shops and offices, looting property.

The hoodlums were seen looting office furniture, air conditioners and metal sign boards.

Governor Abba Yusuf imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kano following the massive looting.

The Digital Industrial Park of the Nigerian Communications Commission Office in Kano was among the public property vandalised.

Hoodlums also vandalised offices in Kaduna State during the #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria protest.

The vandalised places included the premises of Kaduna State Traffic and Law Environmental Authority and Investment Promotions Agency.

The protesters also burnt a police Armoured Personnel Carrier and attempted to invade the Kaduna State Government House, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Mansir Hassan, the spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command.

In Sokoto State, hundreds of youth barricaded major streets in Sokoto metropolis as well as the state Government House, chanting protest songs.

They held placards with different inscriptions calling on the Federal Government to re-introduce fuel subsidy and revert Naira exchange rate to N400 per US dollar.

However, a combined team of security operatives prevented them from entering into the government house.

In Gombe State, shop owners and traders in major markets joined hired vigilantes and hunters in securing their shops against vandals.

The traders, vigilantes and hunters barricaded major entry and exit points at the markets.

Some of the barricaded places are Gombe Main market, Gombe Local Government Shopping Centre and Old Market.

In Delta State, the protest turned violent about 11:20am when suspected thugs began to attack and disperse protesters.

The suspects also attacked four journalists.

The journalists are those of The PUNCH, The Guardian, Pointer and an Asaba-based investigative journalist.

In Niger State, no fewer than four persons lost their lives due to the protest.

DSC Abubakar Muti of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps confirmed in Minna that the deaths occurred in Suleja.

“We have confirmed the death of four persons so far, although an unconfirmed report is saying that the death toll has risen to eight,” he said.

Muti said trouble started when some youths tried to vandalise public property in the area during the protest, prompting security agencies to mobilise to defend the facilities.

The police in the state also apprehended 11 protesters for allegedly burning a part of Tafa Local Government Secretariat and looting valuables.

The spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Waisu Abiodun, said in Minna that the suspects also burnt two vehicles and vandalised two others.

In Edo State, some hoodlums infiltrated protesters and looted bags of rice loaded in a truck at Urora community in Ikpoba-okha Local Government Area.

The truck was parked on a road that is not tarred through which protesters marched.

In Nasarawa State, 50 protesters were apprehended in four local government areas for allegedly causing breakdown of law and order and attacking police personnel.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said that 25 were arrested in Lafia, 16 in Karu, six in Keffi and three at Mararaba Udege of Nasarawa council area.

However, in Ekiti State, residents shunned the protest by adopting a sit-at-home approach.

In Ado-Ekiti and other major towns such as Ikole-Ekiti, Oye-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti and Emure-Ekiti, the residents did not participate in the protest.

Major roads were empty and the general atmosphere was peaceful as at the time of this report.

Offices, shops and markets were deserted, while many civil servants stayed at home for fear of uncertainties.

In Kwara State, the residents also ignored the protest.

As at 11am, no protester was seen in Ilorin, the state capital, as residents were going about their daily activities.

Security agents were seen in front of Kwara Government House and the Central Bank of Nigeria office.

Banks and shops were opened for businesses as security agents patrolled major roads.

Also in Enugu State, the residents shunned the protest and stayed indoors while many malls and shops in the state capital were locked.

The roads were empty while the coal city remained calm, prompting the police command in the state to laud the residents for peace.

In Cross River State, socio-economic activities were at standstill although there was no visible sign of the protest as at the time of the report.

Police personnel were seen in large numbers patrolling roads in the state capital, Calabar, while banks, markets and other business places were closed.

Residents of Umuahia and Owerri, the capital cities of Abia and Imo States, also shunned the protest and went about their lawful daily activities.

The cities were calm.

