Army speaks on reported poor feeding of troops in front lines

The Nigerian Army has said that its troops deployed in various operational theatres across the country are properly and adequately fed with good meals.

Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, stated the position of the Army in a statement.

In the statement on Thursday in Abuja, Nwachukwu said the viral video on social media alleging that soldiers of 159 Battalion in Kanama, Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State were being poorly fed, was false and malicious.

He said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, ordered an investigation headed by the Commander Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI to ascertain the veracity of the claim with a view to addressing any problem of poor feeding in the unit.

According to him, it is crucial to clarify that the video in question was not created by soldiers of 159 Battalion, but was rather recorded by a police officer stationed with the troops deployed in Geidam.

Nwachukwu said: “Contrary to the claim made in the video, no personnel in that location was served substandard meal as shown in the video.

“Preliminary investigation has also revealed that the police officer who recorded and shared the video did so with an ulterior motive yet to be uncovered by the investigation.

“It is anticipated to be unraveled during further investigation.

“It is expedient to unambiguously state that the leadership of the army places premium on the welfare and well-being of troops and their families to ensure that they are adequately rewarded and motivated.”

Nwachukwu said the COAS had continued to show undeniable passion and commitment to the well-being of soldiers, particularly those deployed in the frontlines.

According to him, Lagbaja recognised that the troops are making priceless sacrifices in defence of the nation and ensuring the safety and security of the citizens.

He said it was evident in the several welfare schemes berthed and currently being implemented by the army chief.

The welfare schemes, according to him, include increase in the Ration Cash Allowance, prompt medical evacuation of wounded in action soldiers for both foreign and local treatments, commencement of payment of the backlog of Group Life Insurance Scheme that had accumulated since 2012.

He added: “Affordable House Ownership Option for all Soldiers (AHOOAS) with the COAS offsetting about 60 per cent of the cost, and the activation of Personnel Insurance Scheme payments to soldiers who incur injury in combat operations.

“These are aside from massive revamping and equiping of Nigerian army Reference Hospitals and other medical facilities across formations and units of the army to cater for the health of personnel and their families.

“There is also ongoing renovation of old and construction of new accommodations for soldiers and their families in various Nigerian Army Cantonments and Barracks.

“The Nigerian Army, therefore, sincerely appreciates the troops for their inestimable service to fatherland.

“It equally cherishes the public’s continued concern for the welfare of the troops, as well as their cooperation and support in maintaining peace and security.”

