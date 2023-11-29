Why Ondo Deputy Governor was asked to write his resignation letter – Speaker

The Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, has explained why the Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was asked to write and sign an undated letter of resignation.

The Speaker made this known on Tuesday during the plenary of the Assembly in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Oladiji, who declared the resolutions of the meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja last week, said the letter of resignation by Aiyedatiwa was a condition to halt his impeachment.

The meeting, which was attended by Oladiji, Aiyedatiwa and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress, was called by Tinubu to resolve the crisis between the Deputy Governor and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Speaker revealed that three enforcers were appointed at the meeting to ensure Aiyedatiwa complied with the resolutions of the meeting.

They were himself; Ondo State Chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; and Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Catharine Oladunni Odu.

Oladiji said: “For the avoidance of doubt, let me present to the good people of Ondo State, the resolution reached after the meeting of representatives of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council members, members of the National Assembly from Ondo State and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress with his Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and leadership of our great party.

“That all parties shall embrace peace;

“That status quo be maintained by all parties;

“That all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties;

“That there will no dissolution of the State Executive Council.

“That undated letter of resignation must be written, signed by the Deputy Governor and submitted to the President;

“That the party leadership and structures remains intact;

“That the House of Assembly leadership remains intact;

“That Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of office as Deputy Governor.”

Oladiji added: “Without any iota of doubt in my mind, I strongly believe that we all acted in line with the mandate given to us as representatives of the people.

“Our actions or inactions were governed, guided and directed by the rules of law even though futile attempts were made to blackmail and throw a spanner in our wheel as a body of lawmakers.

“Thank God, we all acted and spoke in one voice.

“Honestly, I must confess that what we just witnessed was democracy at play.

“Democracy in my view is a form of participating government that provides for give and take, checks and balances.

“It is a process in which the actions and or inactions of the ruler and the ruled are guided by the constitutions and the rules of law.

“It is a process that provides room for questions and answers when occasions demand.

“We as elected representatives of the people have only acted within the precinct of the mandate freely given to us by our constituents.

“We have demonstrated courage when occasion demanded for it.

“We asked questions when there was course for us to do.

“Notwithstanding, however, the event, which we all have just witnessed, provided an avenue for assessment and reassessment.

“It was a win-win situation, thanks to the Almighty God and timely intervention of our political leaders and elders who were resolute in ensuring that peace return to our darling Sunshine State.

“We must in this regard thank the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his timely intervention.

“We must also commend the leadership of our great party, APC, at the state and national levels for demonstrating leadership when the occasion demanded.

“Specifically, we must thank our elders and esteemed Afenifere leaders, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Seinde Arogbofa, among others, for their peace initiatives at a critical time like this.

“Our thanks also go to our traditional rulers, religious leaders, among other leaders of thought, for the peace that has returned to the Sunshine State.

“Finally, I must commend you all, distinguished Honourable members and Colleagues, representatives of our people for electing to toe the line of peace.

“Honestly, there can never be any iota of development in an atmosphere devoid of peace.

“It is my sincere hope that the good people of our darling Sunshine State will harvest more dividends of democracy and good governance within the ambit of this renewed peace in our darling State.

“I urge everyone to sheathe the sword, bury the hatchet and think of better ways to accelerate the much-needed development of our darling Sunshine State in the interest of our people.

“On our own part, I pledge, as always, on behalf of my colleagues to continue to work with the other arms of government and other stakeholders towards enhancing the delivery of democracy dividends to our people.

“Let me at this juncture warn politicians and other gladiators fanning the embers of war, in this State, because of their political interests to please thread softly as the House of Assembly will not hesitate to deploy the full weight of the law in calling them to order.”