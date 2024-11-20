Why I rejected Range Rover gift from an admirer – Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she once returned a Range Rover gifted to her by an admirer for her birthday.

In an interview on The Beat 99.9 FM, Savage shared that she decided to return the vehicle because she was not interested in the person who gave it to her.

She stated, “I once got a Range Rover for my birthday, but I returned it because I was not feeling the guy.”

When asked if she would accept a similar gift again, Tiwa humorously replied, “Yes! But on one condition: if I’m not interested in the person, I’ll send security to escort him away while keeping the car.”

The singer, renowned for hits like Somebody’s Son, also disclosed that US rapper Nicki Minaj is the most famous contact in her phonebook.

Tiwa Savage remains a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, with her music earning widespread acclaim and numerous awards.

Beyond her musical achievements, her foray into acting and filmmaking highlights her versatility and creative depth.

She also previously explained how she balances her roles as a filmmaker, mother, and musician.

“It is just having the right people and making the right decisions. We do not always have to answer or accept every offer but we do accept the ones that make sense,” she said.

