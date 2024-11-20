LAWMA clamps down on cart pushers, seals restaurant

The Lagos Waste Management Authority has intensified enforcement activities leading to the sealing of a restaurant and a major clamp down on cart pushers.

This is contained in a statement signed by Folashade Kadiri, Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement quoted the Managing Director/ the Chief Executive Office, LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, as saying that the business facility was closed for reckless disposal of waste.

“Our operatives discovered evidence of Ile Iyan’s waste disposal at an illegal dumpsite near Aje Comprehensive High School’s fence in Sabo, Yaba.

“Although the facility claimed to have enlisted with LAWMA, they were unable to provide any proof of registration or documentation.

“This left us with no choice than to seal off their premises to compel compliance,” Gbadegesin said.

He emphasised the authority’s firm stance on enforcement, adding that compliance with waste management regulations was non-negotiable for all businesses operating in Lagos to maintain a clean and healthy environment for residents.

“Every business operating in Lagos must be registered with LAWMA and comply with approved waste management guidelines.

“Defaulters will face strict penalties, including the sealing of their premises.

“This will help us safeguard our environment, making it livable for all residents,” Gbadegesin said.

He said that LAWMA’s enforcement efforts extended beyond businesses to target illegal cart pushers operating in various areas, including Ejigbo, Isolo, and Somolu, causing serious harm to the environment and public health.

“These illegal cart pushers are a major problem. They undermine our efforts at creating a cleaner Lagos by dumping waste indiscriminately.

“Their actions degrade the environment and expose residents to serious health risks.

“We urge Lagos residents to stop patronising the outlawed cart pushers, because those who do, risk arrest and prosecution.

“The right thing to do is to engage with assigned Private Sector Participants operators, for proper waste disposal,” Gbadegesin said.

He said that the enforcement actions were backed by the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, which prohibits improper waste disposal.

“Section 82(1) of the law clearly states that dumping waste in unauthorised locations, such as road medians, is illegal.

“Offenders risk fines of not less than N25,000 and potential jail term under Section 109.

“These regulations exist to protect our environment and the health of Lagos residents,” Gbadegesin said.

He added that LAWMA was working in collaboration with other sister agencies, such as the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, to prosecute violators and maintain environmental standards across the metropolis.

“There is no hiding place for defaulters.

“With the support of sister agencies, we will continue to arrest and prosecute those who flout waste management laws.

“Our goal is to make Lagos cleaner, safer, and more sustainable for everyone,” Gbadegesin said.

He called on residents to join the fight against improper waste management, stressing that a sustainable environment depended on collective responsibility.

