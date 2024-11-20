Couple docked over alleged N540,000 fraud

A couple, Raymond and Christina James, was on Wednesday, arraigned before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged N540,000 fraud.

The defendants, who live in Barnawa Kaduna, are being tried on three counts of conspiracy, fraudulently obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on November 12 at Narayi High Cost, Kaduna.

He alleged that the defendants obtained N540, 000 from one Esther Francis under the pretext of renting her a two-bedroom apartment located at Narayi High Cost.

He submitted that the defendants, who were alleged to have deliberately swindled Francis, failed to procure the apartment as promised.

The prosecutor said that offences contravened the Penal Code law of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Emmanuel said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Kaduna State government.

He adjourned the case until December 18 for hearing.

