Why I didn’t attend Labour Party National Convention — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has revealed why he was not at the National Convention of the party.

The National Convention, held in Nnewi, Anambra State, saw the reelection of Julius Abure as the National Chairman.

Speaking on his absence at the National Convention, which saw the party giving him a right of first refusal of the Labour Party ticket for the 2027 presidential election, Obi said Abure and other leaders failed to consult widely.

Obi, who spoke during an X Space session hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, said the time had now come for Abure and the leadership of the party to do the right thing in order to salvage it, adding: “We promised to build Nigeria, we did not promise to build a new Labour Party.”