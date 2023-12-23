Why, how I killed our male house help — Kano housewife + Involvement of husband

A housewife, Hafsat Surajo, has narrated why and how she killed the domestic staff of her household, Nafiu Hafiz.

The police have also offered reasons for the arrest of her husband, Dayyabu Abdullahi, and gateman, Malam Adamu.

Surajo, who spoke when she was paraded at the Headquarters of the Kano State Police Command in Kano, said: “I killed him because he prevented me from killing myself.

“While he attempted to snatch the knife from my hand, a quarrel ensued between us and in the process, I had a cut in my hand and blood was gushing out.

“He asked me to go in and change.

“It was when I went in to change and was coming out, I saw him lying down saying he was not feeling fine and was on medication.

“I saw the knife by his side and I seized the opportunity to pick up the knife and stabbed him several times.”

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Hussaini Gumel, who paraded the 24-year-old housewife, said Surajo was arrested for allegedly stabbing Hafiz, to death.

The police said the incident occurred in Unguwa Uku of Taurani Local Government Area of the state.

Gumel, who also spoke with newsmen in Kano on Friday, said on December 21, at about 7am, a report was received from one Hafizu Salisu of Bauchi LGA that he received a phone call from one Daiyanu Abdullahi of Unguwa Uku, Kano that his brother, Hafiz, was dead.

He explained that when the brother arrived at the residence of Unguwa Uku, they discovered several injuries on different parts of the deceased suspected to be of knife stabs.

The CP said the investigation led to the arrest of the key suspect, Surajo.

Gumel explained that the suspect confessed to have single handedly committed the act by stabbing the deceased on several parts of his body.

He added: “Her husband, one Dayyabu Abdullahi of the same address, and their gateman, Malam Adamu, were arrested for aiding, packaging and concealing the dead body to give cover up for the culpable homicide.”

The CP said discreet investigation led to the recovery of the knife with blood stain used in committing the crime.

He added that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.