Why ‘class action lawsuit’ must follow Fayemi’s EFCC visit, by Biodun Borishade

This is only for the intellectually matured…

Night braving the storm

fell from the goose-wing,

into the cherub dawn,

leaving behind the memories of clamour and chaos, to a convalescent day!

It’s times like this that the voice of reason must not coward into submission, knowing fully well that the oppressor has multiple devices to deploy against lone voices. Ekiti must and will succeed.

Our prayer that Ekiti succeeds hinges on lots of factors, as God helps only those who help themselves.

The immediate past administration under Governor Kayode Fayemi claimed not to owe any bills, sorry, he lied.

He owes me and other appointees not just an explanation but also a refund of the illegal deductions from our salaries during the covid19 era. An agreement, even by gentlemen based on handshake not to mention a signed employment agreement between two parties should be sacrosanct. The illegal deductions were done for months, whereas the government’s public account as concerns donations acknowledged appointees’ sacrifice for just one month!! What happened to other monthly deductions?

The Philistinic style of Fayemi in his second coming is worst than German Nazism. Everyone he appointed into position played one or two roles for him to emerge as the Landlord of Oke Ayaba for four years. He however saw his appointees as unwanted parasites who must be trampled upon. Half salary was paid to all categories of political appointees for six months in year 2021. Year 2022 also witnessed a 75 per cent salary payment for seven months. Please whose purse are these monies?

Another issue of debt owed by the immediate past administration is the statutory furniture allowance owed certain appointees. I was privileged to a meeting held two days to the expiration of that administration where appointees (even Gov Fayemi’s nephew) planned for a peaceful public protest to demand for their debt be paid as the then governor Fayemi was to have publicly claimed not owing, the Commissioner for Finance then and now (Akin Oyebode) recruited services of some cultists (Ikole thugs) with police back up to thwart the protest’s effort.

God’s intervention prevented an untoward ugly situation that could have marred the inauguration of this current governor. Even the police backup stationed at Tantalizer restaurant, Fajuyi roundabout and Emmanuel Cathedral junction all scampered from the rain. I say God intervened as the rain’s intensity can’t be described.

This notification on the need for a class action lawsuit on the immediate past governor is not in any way personal, but a way to prevent coming governors/government from this wicked act withholding legal entitlements which they as individuals in office have enjoyed. Can ex-Governor Fayemi deny having not collected his own furniture allowance?

Whither the EFCC financial misappropriation investigation launched on former governor Fayemi, the class action lawsuit under consideration is put on hold.

We shouldn’t kick a man who is already down and fading out. His failed presidential bid surely put his frame of mind in confusion, the inconsequential title of ‘President of the African Regional Forum’, also a pointer to his desperation to cling on to relevance at all means, needless to say his unholy quest for the ministerial slot representing Ekiti will also end a mirage.

. Borishade is a former Senior Special Assistant on New Media to ex-Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

