WHO warns South Africa of ‘black death’ plague threat

The World Health Organisation on Friday warned that South Africa is at high risk of the “black death” plague.

The Black Death was one of the most devastating pandemics in human history, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 75 million to 200 million people in Eurasia and peaking in Europe in the years 1346 to 1353.

The plague is caused by a bacterium, Yersinia pestis, transmitted to humans from infected rats by the oriental rat flea.

WHO said South Africa’s travel and trade links with the island nation of Madagascar, where the outbreak has left no fewer than 124 people dead since September, puts it at risk.

Report says there are daily flights between South Africa and Madagascar.

Eight other countries, the Comoros, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, La Réunion, the Seychelles, and Tanzania, have also been flagged as high risk countries.

The plague, which originated in the 14th century, caused more than 50 million deaths in Europe.

Today, it is easily treated with antibiotics and the use of standard precautions to prevent acquiring infection.

Symptoms include sudden fevers, head and body aches, vomiting and nausea.

There are two main clinical forms of infection: bubonic and pneumonic.

WHO said in its report: “Effective risk communication, social mobilisation and community engagement are critical.

“In addition, preparedness and readiness in neighbouring regions and countries, including the points of entry, should be enhanced.”