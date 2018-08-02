We’ll not compromise standard, hygiene in pilgrims’ feeding – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, says it will not compromise standard, quality and hygiene in feeding Nigerian pilgrims during 2018 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON ‘s Head of Feeding in Madinah, Bashir Jazuli, spoke while leading members of the team on inspection of the commission’s kitchen at Al-Andalus Company for Hajj and Umra Services in Madinah.

Jazuli said the inspection was routine to monitor the environment, quality and standard of packaging pilgrims’ food from production to delivery for their safety.

He said: “Since feeding is part of NAHCON’s responsibilities, we are determined to ensure that all companies rendering services to our pilgrims meet the requirements in their contracts.

“We are satisfied with what is on ground; the workers wear gloves in handling food; the environment is hygienic; food items are not expired; quality and quantity of food are certified.”

The company, Al-Andalus, with a workforce of 200, has six Nigerian caterers to train and guide others in preparing Nigerian cuisines.

It has a capacity to prepare between 50,000 and 60,000 meals daily and provides additional accommodation services to NAHCON.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that it provides feeding services to Nigerian pilgrims in the last four years and Indonesia.