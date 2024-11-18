We’ll flush out Lakurawa, other terrorist groups — FG

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to flush out Lakurawa and other terrorist groups in the country.

The Minister spoke when he inspected a newly established Nigerian Air Force component of a military operation on Monday in Sokoto.

The operation, against banditry, terrorism and kidnappings, is codenamed: “Operation Fansan Yamma.”

Abubakar said the military had taken a decisive decision against the Lakurawa group through a well-coordinated operation covering parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States.

He said: “The chairmen and residents of the affected Local Government Areas attacked by the Lakurawa in Kebbi and Sokoto States have testified to the heavy presence of troops in the area.

“The Lakurawa were sent away from the areas.

“This is as a result of the resilience and dedication of our security operatives.

“You are aware of the successes recorded by our Air Force.

“They bombarded some of the hideouts of bandits and bandits are now on the run.”

The Minister said that relevant facilities and equipment were stationed in Katsina and Sokoto States to ensure coordinated operations in the North West.

Abubakar added: “We just launched new air component platforms in Katsina and Sokoto States, unveiled latest attack helicopters to fight banditry and Lakurawa, and we will redeploy some to other areas.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces are working hard to checkmate Lakurawa and other terrorists in the North West.”

The Minister urged residents and other agencies to support the military operations, reiterating that President Bola Tinubu was fully supporting the operations to rid the country of all forms of criminalities.

He added that the government is pursuing a vision built upon existing foundations while introducing necessary reforms to adapt to our evolving realities.

“Our focus has been on strengthening what works, refining what needs improvement, and introducing new initiatives where gaps exist,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Minister was accompanied by Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar; and Acting General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose, among others.

