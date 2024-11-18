CBN warns against fraudulent contracts, project funding claims

The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a warning regarding fraudsters who claim to have received award letters for contracts related to construction works and special financial interventions on its behalf.

The CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi Ali, in a statement on Monday urged the public to disregard this.

Ali said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wishes to alert members of the public to the activities of fraudsters purporting to be in receipt of award letters of contracts related to construction works and special financial interventions on behalf of the bank.

“We wish to clarify that this is false.

“These individuals are solely motivated by the desire to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Any such assertions are fraudulent and should be disregarded.

“The bank hereby reiterates that, in line with the focus of its current management, it has discontinued direct development interventions and special projects funding.

Also Read:

“Furthermore, CBN has not authorised public notices for such interventions on social media platforms or any other news outlet.”

Ali reaffirmed CBN’s commitment to its core mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, and a sound and efficient financial system in Nigeria.

She urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or publications to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Post Views: 1