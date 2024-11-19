US partners Nigeria with $3.5m to strengthen creative industry

The United States Government through the United States Agency for International Development has announced a strategic partnership of $3.5 million with Nigeria’s private sector to strengthen the nation’s creative industry.

The partnership with Ascend Studios, tagged: “Africa Creative Blueprint,” was revealed by the US Mission to Nigeria on Monday.

According to a statement by the US Mission, the partnership will strengthen Nigerian youth with skills and resources needed to elevate them to the international stage.

Ascend Studios is a Nigerian creative industry organisation providing capacity building, mentorship, social, educational, and economic empowerment to women and youth to propel Nigeria’s creative sector.

The statement quoted Melissa Jones, USAID Nigeria Country Director, as saying: “The U.S. government is eager to enhance Nigeria’s capacity as a leading player in the creative economy and encourage global partnerships.

“This partnership will create a stream of high-quality, commercially viable content that can compete on the world stage.”

The Mission also quoted Ascend Studios CEO, Inya Lawal, as saying that the partnership between the USAID and his organisation was a milestone for the nation’s creative sector

Lawal said: “We are honored to be selected as the recipient of USAID funding.

“This collaboration represents a milestone for the Nigerian creative sector and opens opportunities for us to elevate African stories on a global platform.

“Through this initiative, we are building the infrastructure needed to develop world-class creative talent capable of transforming the industry.”

The partnership is expected to catalyse additional funding to strengthen Nigeria’s burgeoning Nollywood industry with additional partners such as Paramount Nigeria, Venture Garden Group, and renowned music executive, Ralph Simon.

The USAID noted that while Nigeria’s film industry had achieved global recognition, it was still facing structural challenges that were hindering its full economic and creative potential.

It also noted the key areas for improvement to include expanding film distribution channels; enhancing production quality through advanced equipment; developing stronger screenwriting and story development practices; and reinforcing intellectual property protections.

According to USAID, addressing these gaps will enable the creative sector to capture a broader audience and support more sustainable revenue streams for filmmakers.

It said: “To address these challenges, USAID teamed up with the Nigerian and American private sectors to launch the Africa Creative Blueprint.

“At the core of the collective $3.5 million investment, the Africa Creative Blueprint will provide intensive training skills in TV production to 3,500 Nigerian youth and develop a skilled TV workforce of at least 200 youths to create a high-quality, music-infused 13-episode TV drama.

“The TV drama will be a powerful medium to convey social messages, promote positive change, and foster inclusive growth and equitable opportunity in Nigeria.”

It further said that the training will take place across six Nigerian cities: Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Kano, Benin, and Asaba, ensuring wide-reaching access to this unique development opportunity.

The agency added that the Africa Creative Blueprint was now accepting applications for the training programme and cast/crew member employment.

It said directors, writers, producers, production coordinators/managers, editors, production designers, cinematographers and costumiers would be selected for the programme.

Others are assistant directors, actors/actresses, composers, sound designers, lawyers, accountants, and production finance professionals.

