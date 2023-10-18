Welder jailed three months for stealing three cell phones

An Area Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old welder, Abdulmumuni Alkersim, to three months imprisonment for house breaking and for stealing three mobile phones.

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency.

The judge also gave the convict an option of N20,000 fine and asked him to pay the complainant N10,000 in compensation.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the “C” division police station on July 7, by Seigiru Shiabu.

He said the accused person trespassed into his into his house at night and stole his three phones valued at N 95,000 and stabbed his wife on her hand.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation, the accused confessed to have committed the offence.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

