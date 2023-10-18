Police arraign 12 sex workers for indecent behaviour

Twelve young ladies were on Tuesday arraigned at an Abeokuta Magistrate Court in Ogun State over alleged prostitution and indecent behaviour.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge of prostitution, behaving disorderly and in an indecent manner in a public place as well as constituting nuisance.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The defendants are Abosede Adebowale, Olamide Balogun, Folashade Ogunleye, Opeyemi Akanni, Funmilayo Ishola, Ayomide Balogun, Tomisin Olakohun, Bukola Awonusi, Okiki Ogundimu, Jumoke Michael, Olamide Adebayo and Olamide Gbokiki.

READ ALSO:

Nwifuru doles out N2m each to 500 hawkers of Ebonyi extraction

INEC records 1,000 pre-election litigations on 2023 poll

Ondo Assembly suspends Deputy Governor’s impeachment

The Prosecutor, Inspector Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Sunday at Iwe-Irohin along Oke-Ilewo Road and the Skate Ground in Panseke area in Abeokuta.

Rawlings said the defendants were parading themselves in an unruly manner and constituting nuisance in public place to wit prostitution and other sex work.

She added that they were arrested by some policemen.

The Prosecutor, however, noted that the offences contravene sections 225A(4) and 249(1)(a) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, A. K. Araba, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety in like sum, who must be a registered Bondsman with the Ogun State Judiciary.

Araba then adjourned the case until November 10 for hearing.