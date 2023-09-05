Warning strike: NLC, TUC officials chase top government officials out of office in Niger

Officials of the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Niger, monitoring compliance with the two-day nationwide warning strike, Tuesday forced top civil servants in the state who reported for work to leave their offices.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored compliance with the strike, observed that the top civil servants flouted the directive of the unions to stay away from work.

The organised labour is demanding a better deal for civil servants and Nigerians across the country due to the current hardships occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

The top civil servants who were forced to leave their offices included the Accountant General of the state, Alhaji Saidu Abdullahi; Dr Joseph James, Permanent Secretary, Head of Service, Establishment Department; Dr Idris Legbo, Permanent Secretary, Tourism and Culture and Ismail Bako, General Manager, Niger Urban Development Board.

Alhaji Idrees Lafene, the state NLC Chairman and his TUC counterpart, who led the monitoring team, told NAN that there was 70 per cent compliance with the strike in the state excluding commercial banks that flouted the directive by opening for businesses.

NAN observed that some civil servants who reported to work, stayed outside the state secretariat in clusters before returning home.

Lafene expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance, stating that the state NLC was not happy with the exemption of civil servants and pensioners from the distribution of palliatives which would begin on Wednesday.

He said that the organised labour demanded inclusion of N50,000 flat rate as palliatives for all workers and retirees salaries in the state and local government areas for six months.

He said labour also demanded for the implementation of a minimum pension based on N30,000 national minimum wage to retirees in the state and local government areas.

NAN also reports that places visited by organised labour included the new and old secretariats housing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), General Hospital, Minna, House of Assembly, Chanchaga Water Works and Niger State Board of Internal Revenue.