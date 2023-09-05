Gov. Idris orders immediate payment of leave grants to Kebbi workers 

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi has ordered the immediate payment of annual leave grants to all categories of workers in the state.

He gave the order while receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Kebbi chapter, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

Signing the order in the presence of the union leaders, the governor instructed that payment should commence on Wednesday, insisting that all categories of workers from State, Local Governments and LGEAs must be paid a uniform of 10 per cent of their annual pay.

Idris lamented that as an insider, he knew that previous administrations used to pay seven to eight per cent to some categories of workers while only few got 10 per cent.

On palliatives, he admitted, “nobody could deny the fact that people are hungry,” saying that he iis a member of the presidential committee which had already rolled out modalities on how to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The Governor said that he had so far received N2 billion from the N5 billion promised by the Federal Government.

Idris promised that the state government and its 21 Local Government Councils would add between N3.5 and N4 billion to buy grains for onward distribution to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

He assured the unions that NLC would be given its fair share separately for onward distribution to its members, advising: “I don’t want you to assume but believe that this is your government.”

Idris reminded them that the present administration had already started projects that have direct bearing to the lives of the common people, adding, “works to give the state capital a befitting outlook just like any other state capital in the country are on course.”

The governor told the workers that his government was in talks with Innoson Motors Nig. Ltd. on vehicle procurement for state transport services to subsidise the cost of transportation in the state.

Earlier, the NLC Chairman in Kebbi, Alhaji Murtala Usman said they were in Government House to brief the governor on issues regarding the union’s nationwide strike.

He, however, confirmed that the state government had already engaged the union’s leadership in dialogue, saying, “we have been in discussion with the government delegation under the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).”

Usman stressed the need for the government to look into the possibility of reducing work days arising from subsidy removal and create other alternatives to ameliorate workers’ plights.

The labour leader commended the governor for initiating different developmental projects to transform the state and encouraged him to sustain the tempo for the common good of all.