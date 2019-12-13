Finchglow Travels has been officially conferred with the awards of the Best Revenue Growth 2019 (contracted account) and Best Overall Revenue Achiever (2019) by Virgin Atlantic Airways.

The multi-award-winning travel agency was recently awarded the prestigious title of: “Best Travel Agency in Nigeria,” during the Nigeria Tourism Awards in Lagos on November 22, 2019.

Finchglow Travels was also recently named the “Highest Selling Agency to London and Best Performing Agent in Nigeria” by British Airways.

The multiple-award, which was received by Finchglow Travels during the 2019 Virgin Atlantic Trade partners’ dinner, came as a reward for the agency’s commitment to excellence and quality service, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Finchglow Group, Bankole Bernard, said: “The most fulfilling thing about this award is the good testament that our partner, Virgin Atlantic has about us. This is as a result of our commitment to excellence and delivery of quality service. We are thrilled to have further proof that Finchglow Travels is the best in this industry and it is with great pleasure that I dedicate this award to our esteemed customers, and staff of the company.

“We have worked with Virgin Atlantic for up to 13 years as a trade partner and over the years, the experience has been fruitful. We look forward to doing more business with the Virgin Atlantic team and we reassure our esteemed customers and trade partners of our unwavering commitment to excellence!”

Presenting the award, the Chief Executive Officer, Virgin Atlantic Airways, Shai Wess, noted that Finchglow Travels had performed excellently this year and the airline looks forward to more of this in the coming year.

Finchglow Travels has been in existence since 2006 and it continues to expand in line with its set vision.

The agency has built a solid reputation and has continued to soar even in the digital age by adopting excellence as its watchword.