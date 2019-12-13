FIFA have confirmed that they have received four different bids to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with countries all around the world keen on continuing the success from the 2019 tournament.

Held in France, the 2019 Women’s World Cup was the biggest in the history of the women’s game.

The United States ultimately stormed to the trophy, ending what was a fantastic competition with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

Preparations have begun for the next iteration of the tournament, and FIFA took to their official website to reveal that they had received an unprecedented amount of interest in hosting the 2023 competition.

Australia and New Zealand have submitted a joint proposal, while bids have also come from Brazil, Colombia and Japan.

FIFA are now set to assess all their options.

Representatives will visit all five countries in the early months of 2020 to see what they have to offer, and they will then produce reports on whether that bid would be worth accepting.

The FIFA Council are set to meet in Addis Ababa in June 2020, when they will review all the proposals and decide on which nation will host the competition.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino admitted he was delighted with the recent growth of the women’s game, and it is now up to the organisation to keep that momentum going with another eye-catching showing in 2023.

“France 2019 was certainly a watershed moment for women’s football, and now it is FIFA’s responsibility to take concrete measures to keep fostering the game’s incredible growth,” he said.

“With the FIFA Women’s World Cup generating an unprecedented interest across member associations, we are ensuring that the process to select the hosts is seamless, objective, ethical and transparent.

“By the time the FIFA Council announces the hosts, there should be no doubt whatsoever as to why that choice was made.”

Maurizio Sarri Claims Cristiano Ronaldo’s Style Makes it ‘Difficult’ to Play Him All the Time

Maurizio Sarri admits it is hard to play Cristiano Ronaldo all the time because his play style does not work well with both Paulo Dybala & Gonzalo Higuain.