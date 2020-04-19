The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, has shared his experience as a patient of the Coronavirus Disease.

Otegbayo shared his experience in an almost 10 minutes video obtained by The Eagle Online on Sunday.

The Professor of Medicine at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan tested positive to COVID-19 after a meeting also attended by someone who tested positive to the disease.

Two other top officers of the academic community where he operates also tested positive to the disease.

All of them have since recovered.