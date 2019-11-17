Virgil Van Dijk has withdrawn from the Holland squad for their final Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia on Tuesday.

The Dutch captain played 90 minutes on Saturday as Ronald Koeman’s side qualified for next year’s tournament following a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland.

However, Van Dijk will not take part in the final qualifying match in Amsterdam, with the Dutch FA announcing that their skipper has left the squad due to “personal circumstances.”

No added information has been given by the Dutch FA for his withdrawal, other than to simply say he won’t be available for Tuesday’s clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Van Dijk is the fifth Liverpool player who has withdrawn from international duty in the past week.

England duo Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez both withdrew from the England squad after their win against Montenegro on Thursday.

Egyptian star Mo Salah also missed national team fixtures against Kenya and Comoros in order to recover from an ankle injury.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson also withdrew after picking up a knock in Liverpool’s 3-1 win against Manchester City last week.