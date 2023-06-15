Usifo Ataga: Chidinma’s trial halted again

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, on Wednesday suffered another setback following the absence of her lawyer, Onwuka Egwu.

Ojukwu is standing trial before a Lagos High Court on a nine-count charge bordering on murder, theft and forgery.

She was charged before the court sitting at Tarawa Balewa Square alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

At the resumed hearing, the Prosecution Counsel, Y. A. Sule, announced his appearance and stated that the case was for the cross-examination of the ninth prosecution witness, Olusegun Bamidele, a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Sule said the first defendant’s counsel was ill and needed to visit the hospital for treatment.

After listening to the counsel, Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned the case until June 19 for continuation of trial.

On the last adjourned date, Justice Adesanya had fixed June 14 for cross-examination of the police witness after the prosecution ended its examination-in-chief.

Ojukwu and the two others were arraigned on October 12, 2021 by the Lagos State Government.

Ojukwu and Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, and stabbing, while her sister, Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of stealing an iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.