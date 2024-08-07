USAID, Goodwill Ambassador Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha lead breastfeeding awareness campaign 

The U.S. government, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and development partners, recognised World Breastfeeding Week from August 1-7.

The campaign highlighted the importance of breastfeeding for infant and maternal health, emphasising the shared responsibility to protect, promote, and support this vital practice.

Guests at the launch event included mothers and their children, top-level government officials, representatives from the donor community, health development and welfare organisations, and USAID/Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha.

Chukwuka Akpotha shared a goodwill message and helped lead a discussion with mothers about the importance of breastfeeding.

In a coordinated effort, over 30,000 mothers across Nigeria joined the event virtually, setting a new world record for the most mothers breastfeeding simultaneously. This event raised awareness about Nigeria’s low exclusive breastfeeding rate. Only one in three children in Nigeria were exclusively breastfed for their first six months of life, according to a recent study.

USAID is committed to supporting breastfeeding initiatives in Nigeria, which help improve maternal and child health globally. By partnering with advocates like Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, USAID and implementing partner Helen Keller International are leveraging Nigeria’s creative sector to improve the country’s nutritional landscape.

Since May 2024, the collaboration between USAID, Helen Keller International, and Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha has advanced Nigeria’s nutrition strategy. Our partnership aims to improve breastfeeding rates and reduce child malnutrition through targeted interventions.

World Breastfeeding Week reaffirms the commitment to breastfeeding as a fundamental pillar of child health and development.

