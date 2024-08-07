Osun-Osogbo festival: FRSC advises motorists against reckless driving 

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Osun Command, has advised motorists against reckless driving during and after the Osun-Osogbo festival on August 9.

Medinat Akanbi, the Sector Head of Operations, gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Akanbi said the command was working with other sister security agencies to ensure the success of the festival.

She said the command had deployed some of its officers across the state to ensure strict compliance of vehicular movements.

“We have deployed our operation towing vans, ambulances, and patrol vehicles to some strategic locations to help curtail or prevent any form of accident or dangerous driving,” she said.

She warned motorists against disobeying traffic rules, adding that the command would not hesitate to deal with anyone caught in reckless driving capable of jeopardising the lives of other road users.

Akanbi, however, said the command would prevent gridlock or accident as a result of large numbers of vehicular movements during and after the festival.

NAN reports that the Police Command in Osun had earlier assured of putting the necessary security measures in place to ensure a hitch-free Osun-Osogbo Festival.

The police also assured participants of safety of their lives and property.

