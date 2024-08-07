Plateau relaxes 24-hour curfew on Jos-Bukuru metropolis

The Plateau State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos-Bukuru metropolis, following violent protest in the area.

Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Bere said Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, who ordered relaxation of the curfew, said there would now be free movement between 2:00p.m. and 6:00 p.m., effective Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the government on Sunday imposed the 24-hour curfew on the Jos-Bukuru axis, following looting of public and private assets by some hoodlums in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The miscreants took advantage of the nationwide ”End Bad Governance” protest to perpetrate the criminal acts.

Bere, who said that the decision to relax the curfew was in consonance with the security agencies.

”Following the improvement in security situation within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the state government has relaxed the earlier imposed 24-hour curfew.

”Effective from Wednesday, August 7, residents of the area can move freely between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6p.m. daily until further notice.

”Gov. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang emphasises the importance of maintaining vigilance to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order,” the DOPPA said.

Also Read:

He said that the government would continue to review the curfew as the security situation improves.

Bere added that the governor also urged residents within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activities for prompt action.

”He assured the public of government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all citizens.

”The governor commended the residents for their patriotism in observing the curfew, noting that their cooperation is vital in safeguarding the collective interests of the state,” he said.

Post Views: 3