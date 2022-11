US lose FIBA rankings’ top spot after 12 years, Nigeria still Africa’s best

US men’s basketball team have been knocked off the top of the International Basketball Federation world rankings for the first time in over 12 years, with Spain taking over.

Spain have enjoyed success in recent years, including winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and FIBA EuroBasket 2022.

They lead the November 2022 table ahead of the US.

“It’s not exactly a new title and it probably can’t be maintained for too long, but it’s something so unique, prestigious and historic that I feel tremendously proud of everyone who … has contributed to it,” Spain coach Sergio Scariolo tweeted.

Spain top the rankings with 758.6 points followed by the US with 757.5 points. Australia are third on 740.3 points.

The US team had led the rankings since 2010.

Nigeria’s D’Tigers remain 19th on the world rankings with 460.1 points, and number one among African teams.

