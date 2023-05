The United States has imposed visa restrictions Nigerians who rigged the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, made his country’s position known in a statement he issued on Monday.

In the statement on his Twitter page, Blinken said: “We have imposed visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections.

“We remain committed to supporting Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and rule of law.”