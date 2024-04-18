US CDC hosts 4th Biannual Stakeholder Engagement Meeting

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded its fourth Biannual Stakeholder Engagement Meeting.

The theme of the two-day event, which was held on Wednesday, was: “Improving public health programs through science.”

The opening day provided state-HIV programmes and partners a platform to share their scientific work.

Overall, 35 posters and nine oral abstracts were presented, highlighting the importance of evidence-based programme design and implementation.

The day concluded with select presenters and projects being honoured for their scientific contributions by Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, the Special Adviser to the President for Health.

Presentations and panels on Day 2 focused on strengthening collaborations for effective public health programmes.

Speakers highlighted the vital role state ministries of health play in achieving sustainable outbreak responses, immunisation systems and HIV programmes.

Discussions focused on improving health outcomes and achieving HIV epidemic control at the sub-national level.

At the meeting, US CDC Country Director, Dr. Mary Boyd, expressed her enthusiasm for the scientific work being done in Nigeria and thanked state and implementing partners for their willingness to ask questions and follow the science.

By doing so, Boyd noted, Nigeria will end HIV as a public health threat by 2030, reach zero-dose children, and strengthen its ability to prevent, detect, and respond to disease threats.

The meeting was part of the US CDC’s commitment to regularly review and adapt programming to meet the needs of the HIV response in Nigeria.

The next meeting will be in October 2024.