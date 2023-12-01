Unveil your audio odyssey with Spotify’s wrapped personalised user experience

It’s that time of the year again when music enthusiasts get to lean on Spotify to dive in and get a revelation of their top listening moments of the year. Spotify Wrapped 2023 is upon us and individuals are ready to embark on their sonic adventure.

This year, Spotify Wrapped introduces listeners to an overview of their music preferences through an access to their personalised 2023 Wrapped experience. Spotify users will be able to exclusively unveil their listening journey on the Spotify mobile app on iOS and Android and also via web view on mobile or Desktop on Spotify.com/Wrapped.

Please make sure your Spotify app is updated to the latest version to access. The experience started rolling out to users globally on November 29 at 2PM WAT/ 3PM SAST/ 4PM EAT.

As you check the receipts on your year in review, only your Wrapped results can reveal what you were really feeling in 2023. Here’s what to look out for: New data stories bringing you to the heart of their listening: In addition to your top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened, we’re adding a few new features to look out for.

Me in 2023 celebrates a streaming habit that defined your listening this year. The experience will reveal one of 12 listening characters that best describes the way you listened on Spotify this year – examples include the Shapeshifter (you’re quick to move from one artist to the next), the Luminary (you play light, upbeat music more than others), or the Alchemist (you create your own playlists more than others do).

Sound Town matches you to a city based on your listening and shared artist affinity. Listening habits are shared in surprising ways across communities around the world, and 2023 Wrapped celebrates that.

Wrapped fan-favourites appear in a refreshed way users haven’t seen before: Top 5 Genres story shows you how your top five music genres stacked up with a new sandwich-inspired design.

Top 5 Artists lets you see the month your listening peaked for each artist – painting a fuller picture of your entire year and all the moments that made it.

You will also get to hear from one of your top artists directly within your personalised Wrapped via Your Artist Messages. You can then visit the Wrapped feed for video messages from more than 40,000 artists including Taylor Swift, Burna Boy, Bad Bunny, SZA, Dolly Parton and more. See HERE for a video compilation of the artist’s messages.

Wrapped Feed: Right on your Spotify Home screen, the Wrapped feed is the one-stop shop for all things Wrapped, including the best of editorial playlists, merch from your top artists, concerts near you, and more.

Bringing AI DJ and Blend to the Wrapped experience: You’ll also see Wrapped come to life through some of our favorite product features like DJ and Blend.

Spotify’s AI DJ will guide listeners through their personalised Wrapped – serving up the music you loved this year and sharing commentary about some of your favourite artists, genres, songs and more. The experience will be available for the first week after Wrapped launches.

This year, you can invite your friends to create a Blend and tap the ‘2023 Wrapped Top Songs’ filter to combine all of your top songs from this year into one shared playlist.

2023 Wrapped Integrations

Wrapped on the Pitch with FC Barcelona: As a part of the continued partnership between Spotify and FC Barcelona, fans can find videos from some of their favourite players, including Robert Lewandowski, Alexia Putella and Pedri, guessing each other’s Wrapped. Additionally, 2023 Wrapped will be featured on the LED screens at upcoming matches for the men’s team December 3rd and the women’s team on December 10.

Wrapped themed integrations: Easily access Your Top Songs 2023 by asking Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. You can also find Wrapped stickers on social platforms like WhatsApp and anywhere GIPHY Stickers are integrated.

Additionally, Spotify has also launched its Wrapped creator experience for podcasters and artists. With access to their own individualised Wrapped microsite experience, creators can dive into all the ways in which their fans listened this year.