Unpaid Salaries: Abia doctors threaten to shut down health sector 

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has threatened to shut down the entire health sector of Abia over unpaid salary arrears.

NBA State's Chairman, Dr Isaiah Abali made this known during a protest organised by the association at the Government House on Thursday in Umuahia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 50 doctors were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions such as "Abia govt pay our salaries", " Abia doctors are starved.

NAN also reports that the leadership of the association had on Dec. 9, 2022, declared an indefinite strike after the government allegedly failed to respond to its 21-day ultimatum.

The Chairman said that the protest was organised to express their grievances over non-payment of salaries regularly and to state clearly that NMA was not affiliated to any political party.

Abali said that doctors in Abia State University Teaching Hospital(ABSUTH) and Hospital Management Board (HMB) were owed 25 and 13 months salary arrears, respectively.

Abali said that the association was prepared to take serious steps to ensure that the issue of non-payment of doctors’ salaries would be addressed.

He said: “We are resolute, even if it means closing the hospitals until the present government leaves office, we are ready.”