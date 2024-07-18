Unity Bank customers win over N4m in Cashtoken Rewards Promo

Unity Bank customers have claimed over N4 million in cash rewards in its ongoing loyalty programme recently rolled out with Cashtoken, a Cash Reward-as-a-Service company.

The winners included no fewer than 40 customers who adopted and transacted on the Bank’s digital banking platforms.

The platforms included the UniFi mobile banking application, *7799# USSD or activated their Unity Bank Verve Card to transact on e-payment terminals across Nigeria.

Beginning from onboarding in its customer lifecycle journey, the Unity Bank Cashtoken Partnership commenced as a loyalty and reward scheme to reinforce the benefits of e-banking platforms.

To begin, customer transactions earn cash tokens, which are then redeemed to qualify for the monthly Cashtoken Rewards draw.

Also Read:

Consequently, winners emerge from the draws to claim the cash prizes.

Recall that the retail lender announced the ongoing Cashtoken Rewards loyalty programme in December 2023 in partnership with Cashtoken Rewards Africa to empower customers and improve customer satisfaction.

The partnership with Cashtoken Rewards also provided an opportunity for the Bank to migrate customers – old and new – to a platform that will continually create exciting rewards and appreciation for loyalty.

Eghomware Iyamu, Unity Bank’s Head of E-Business, commenting on the success of the Cashtoken Rewards loyalty programme, stated: “We are excited to see our customers win over N4 million in cash rewards through our partnership with Cashtoken.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to recognising and rewarding the loyalty of our customers.”

“By leveraging our digital banking platforms, including the Unifi mobile banking application and the *7799# USSD platform, we are not only enhancing customer experience but also providing life-changing opportunities.

“The Cashtoken Rewards program is a testament to our dedication to improving customer satisfaction and creating meaningful rewards along our customer lifecycle journey.

“We look forward to seeing more of our customers benefit from this exciting program as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to them.”

Unity Bank has robust electronic banking products which include mobile and digital banking channels, including ATM, PoS, or any digital payment channels, which support retail product transactions across the country.

New-to-Bank customers are invited to open a Unity Bank account, onboard onto the digital platforms and begin transacting on the various platforms to earn cash token rewards and cash prizes while existing customers are encouraged to onboard and transact to win even more rewards and cash prizes.

Post Views: 0