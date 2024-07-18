Ayodele to Tinubu: Sending rice to governors will lead to corruption, more hardship

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has chastised the Federal Government of Nigeria over its decision to send 20 trucks of rice to each state government to ease hardship in the country.

The man of God made this known on Thursday in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

In the statement, Primate Ayodele stated that the development will only lead to more corruption and hardship because governors don’t care about the needy.

He made it known that the rice will not get to those that are really suffering because governors would rather share it with their party members, those that are supporting them and hoard them for political reasons.

He stated that Tinubu’s government is not ready to listen to good advice, yet mistakes are being made with some of the things done so far.

Ayodele said: “There is no way this will get to the needy, those who are suffering.

“The Tinubu government isn’t ready to listen to advice.

“They are not doing what is feasible, Nigeria is hungry and angry, everyone is affected, the president must be careful.

“Sending trucks of rice to governors that don’t care about the needs of the people, that don’t share in people’s pains, is tantamount to arbitrary corruption.

“They will give it to their party members, loyalists and even hoard it.

“Why is this government not listening?

“The more you bring such, the more the hardship.

“The truck of rice will only increase hardship and poverty, that’s not the solution.”

Primate Ayodele further noted that Tinubu’s decisions will kill Nigeria’s economy, advising him to listen to advice that can help the country.

On what the President should have done, the prophet made it known that the trucks of rice should have been taken to markets across the country and sold at lesser prices to the people.

He said: “This is simple mathematics, like God revealed to Pharaoh about famine, God has revealed to prophets the situation of Nigeria, we have said this in 2022 about what Nigeria will experience, it is better the government listens before it kills the economy.

“The government should have taken the trucks to markets across the country and sell them at a very subsidised rate to the needy.

“The impact will be felt more than giving it to state governors.”

