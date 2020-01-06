Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Chevron branch, on Monday staged a peaceful protest at the Lagos office of Chevron Nigeria Limited in Lekki, over alleged welfare issues.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who monitored the situation observed that the picketing began early in the day with the aggrieved workers holding placards and chanting solidarity songs.

Although, the workers refused to speak to NAN on the issue, they were however seen carrying placards with various inscriptions including “Stop Sacking Nigerians” and “Reduce Expats Allowances”.

Reacting to the protest, Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron Nigeria Limited in an e-mail to NAN, said that the striking workers also prevented other employees who were not members of PENGASSAN from gaining access to the offices.

Brikinn said CNL branch of PENGASSAN had on December 17, 2019 began a unilateral industrial action and directed its members to stay away from their offices, citing some industrial relations issues as the reason for their action.

“CNL, in keeping with its commitment to resolving issues through meaningful dialogue and respect for the rule of law, is engaging in discussions with the union to understand and seek amicable resolution of the issues.

“CNL is a responsible and law-abiding company. The company’s highest priority remains the welfare and safety of its employees, contractors and the security of its assets.

“We will, therefore, do our best to safeguard these interests,” Brikinn said in the e-mail.