Union calls off stay-at-home directive to bankers, others

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions has directed its members to resume work immediately at their various branches after being assured of their safety.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the President of ASSBIFI, Olusoji Oluwole.

The union had last week threatened to ask workers to stay away from work following attacks on banks and their workers over the cash scarcity occasioned by the Naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

But changing its position on Sunday, the union said it came about after a meeting of its Central Working Committee to review engagements it had with stakeholders and to implement decisions reached during the meetings.

Oluwole said in the statement: “While our Members will resume at their functional branches immediately, the safety and security of their lives remain paramount to us and we continue to demand that visible and adequate security is provided in all operational areas, particularly places that are traditionally known to be volatile.

“In the event of any threat of attack by the public without visible protection, they have been advised to shut down and move to safe locations until such a time that their safety can be guaranteed.

“While our members in locations that were attacked and assels destroyed may be unable to operate, we have advised other members to assess the security situation in their environments before opening for business.

“We are concerned by the inciting and threatening statements following the initial inability of Banks to accept old N1000 and N500 notes based on instruction of the banking regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The Central Bank of Nigeria should issue a public statement across all their various communication media on the deposit of old notes by the public as the current information is conflicting and confusing.

“The general public should note that Bank workers are not saboteurs but only implementing policies as directed, and therefore should not be subjected to any form of physical or mental attacks from any quarters.

“While we assure the commitment of our members in discharging their responsibilities we hereby call on the CBN to guarantee cash availability to Deposit Money Banks and in accordance with the directives of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in order for our Banks to meet the needs of the general public.”