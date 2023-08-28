UNGA: Tinubu issues directive to prevent officials without direct roles from attending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered that no government official without proof of direct participation in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly should be granted passage to the event in New York, United States of America.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the 78th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 5, 2023.

READ ALSO: Editorial: Still on the humongous cost of governance: https://t.co/FDrfM6wAUL

The high-level General Debate will be held from September 19 to 29, 2023.

Speaking on the order of Tinubu, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said it was part of the wider measure to cut the cost of governance.

Ngelale said this in a statement he issued on Monday.

The statement reads in full:

COST OF GOVERNANCE: PRESIDENT TINUBU DIRECTS NON-INCLUSION OF FGN OFFICIALS WITH NO DIRECT UNGA PARTICIPATION FROM TRAVELING IN NIGERIA’S DELEGATION

As part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to freeze the processing of visas for all government officials seeking to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly without proof of direct participation in UNGA’s official schedule of activities.

To prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority.

By this directive of the President, all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies are mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event. Where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process.

The President wishes to affirm that, henceforth, government officials and government expenditure must reflect the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation.