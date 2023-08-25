Unemployed man faces N1.2m theft charge

A 28-year-old unemployed man, Tosin Adekanbi, who allegedly broke into a premises and stole items valued at N1.2 million, Friday appeared at an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on one count charge of stealing.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 20, at No.11, Independence Drive in Lagos.

According to him, the defendant broke into the premises and stole all electrical appliances, windows, window frames and glasses, including some burglary proofs, all valued at N1.2 million.

He said that the items stolen belonged to the complainant, one Tayo Akinikumi.

Aigbokhan said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, K.A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate also ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relative to the defendant.

Ariyo adjourned the case until September 11 for mention.