UK-based fashion designer promotes African prints, attire in Kwara

Hauwa de Zuzu, a UK-based Luxury and Lifestyle brand, has unveiled its fashion outfits in Ilorin, with a unique blend of Fulani-Yoruba attire and prints.

Bukola Oreagba, the Chief Executive of the outfit, explained that the brand has been making waves in the United Kingdom and Lagos over the years.

According to her, the brand focuses on using fashion to promote the beauty of different cultures and tribes in Nigeria.

She said that Hauwa de Zuzu brand is the combination of Fulani and Yoruba cultural attire which depict beauty, attractiveness and uniqueness.

“The brand is a celebration of identity, unity and togetherness. It was born from the need to celebrate culture and women while uplifting and spreading the powerful message of solidarity and kinship,” Oreagba said.

The CEO, who is an indigene of Kwara, explained that the company uses local fabrics such as Adire, Kampala, Lace and Aso-oke to design lovely wears for both male and female.

While addressing newsmen, the Kwara Commissioner for Communications, Bola Olukoju, said the state government would continue to support young entrepreneurs to consolidate their businesses so as to grow the State’s economy.

She reiterated that the government has passion for supporting creativity and art depicting the rich cultural heritage of the state and the country.

Also, Damilola Adelodun, the state Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration has created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

She added that a lot of companies are expanding into Kwara business space.

The exhibition includes a fashion show by models to showcase different colourful outfits from the Hauwa de Zuzu brand.